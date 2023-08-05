Arsenal Midfielder Reportedly Wants To Leave, Fenerbahce Interested

Fenerbahce are interested in signing Jorginho from Arsenal according to TRT Spor.

Per the source, the Turkish club have approached Arsenal to enquire about the availability of the 31-year-old Italian midfielder.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Jorginho has reportedly informed the Premier League side that he wants to leave the club this summer for more first time football.

Fenerbahce have been alerted to the recent development and made an enquiry to Arsenal regarding their asking price and terms.

Jorginho has enjoyed a successful career, winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

He joined Arsenal last January and while he has not been first choice he has impressed when he has played.

The Gunners are back in the Champions League this season and will be trying to compete in the title race again. It remains to be seen whether Arteta would actually be keen on letting the midfielder leave.

He is a talented midfielder with good passing and ball control skills. He would be a good fit for Fenerbahce, who are looking to strengthen their midfield.

However, it is not clear if Fenerbahce will be able to afford Jorginho’s wages.