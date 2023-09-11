Arsenal Reportedly Paid ‘High’ 7-Figure Sum to Terminate Contract Ahead of Trabzonspor Transfer

Arsenal have terminated Nicolas Pepe’s contract, which had one year remaining, by paying him a “high” seven-figure sum according to Football Insider.

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019 for a club-record fee of £72 million, but he struggled to make an impact at the club and was loaned out to Nice last season.

He has now signed for Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Arsenal will not receive any transfer fee for Pepe, but they have avoided paying the rest of his wages.

Pepe scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists in 112 appearances for Arsenal.

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Trabzonspor and officially been unveiled as a new signing.

Trabzonspor fans gathered at the airport to give their new signing a warm welcome.

The club also released the following video welcoming Pepe to his new team.

Pepe has had his medical and been registered with the Turkish Football Federation.

He will be eligible to make his debut when Trabzonspor face Besiktas next week in the Süper Lig.

Pepe’s move to Trabzonspor is a good opportunity for him to revive his career. He will be playing in a top league and will be expected to be a key player for the club.