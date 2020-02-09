Arsenal scouts to monitor Hakan Calhanoglu during Milan derby

Arsenal will have scouts present during the Milan derby tonight to monitor their long-term transfer target Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Gunners were linked with a move for the Turkey international over the January transfer window. According to the Mirror, Arsenal wanted to sign Calhanoglu on loan.

A source close to the players has now revealed to Turkish-Football that the Gunners have maintained their interest in Calhanoglu and will have scouts present to watch him tonight.

Furthermore, Leicester City – who have also been linked with a move for the 25-year-old – are also expected to have scouts present.

Calhanoglu has registered one assist and three goals in 20 Serie A appearances for AC Milan this season.

The 25-year-old has been a near-permanent fixture in Milan’s starting XI this season and is expected to start for the Rossoneri tonight.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man has 47 international caps and has scored 10 times for his country.

Calhanoglu is expected to feature for Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer.