Arsenal and Tottenham are among a number of clubs interested in signing Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reports.

Sabuncuoglu tweeted that both Arsenal and Tottenham want Nelsson but face competition from Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Atalanta.

Arsenal and Tottenham do however, have an advantage over the competition. Nelsson wants to move to the Premier League as his first choice and the La Liga would be his second choice.

Nelsson, 24, is a Danish international who has made 10 appearances for his country. He has also played 35 times for Galatasaray this season, helping them win the Turkish Super Lig.

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their defense this summer after a number of injuries to key players last season.

The 24-year-old would be a good addition to the Gunners’ squad, as he is a young, talented defender and played a key role in a title winning team this term.

Nelsson is under contract until 2026 but has a €25m release clause and the Lions are not keen on accepting a lower offer.

Galatasaray won the Super Lig title and booked a place in the Champions League next term.