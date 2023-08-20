Aston Villa Could Pay up to €44.375m For Zaniolo Galatasaray Reveal, Player Sends Message to Fans

Galatasaray have agreed to loan Nicolo Zaniolo to Aston Villa for the 2023-2024 season with an option to buy.

The Lions released a statement disclosing the financial details of the transfer.

The Turkish club will receive a €5 million loan fee, with a possible bonus of €1.375 million. The transfer fee for Zaniolo is set at €22.5 million, with possible bonuses of €15.5 million.

If Aston Villa exercise the option to buy Zaniolo, Galatasaray will also receive 10% of any future profits made on the player’s sale.

Profesyonel futbolcumuz Nicolò Zaniolo’nun 2023-2024 sezonu için şarta bağlı zorunlu satın alma opsiyonu ile geçici transferi konusunda Aston Villa FC Limited ile anlaşmaya varılmıştır. Yapılan anlaşmaya göre Aston Villa FC Limited, şirketimize 5.000.000 euro geçici transfer… pic.twitter.com/lS8syN9QZM — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 18, 2023

Zaniolo, 24, who has been capped 11 times by his country Italy joined Galatasaray in February from Roma.

The Italy international sent a heartfelt message to the fans in a statement on his official Instagram channel.

“I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to start playing with my new teammates!” he wrote.

“Let’s go Villans @avfcofficial.

“When I first heard about coming to Turkey, everyone told me: here people have a huge hearts.

“But I could not know what would be waiting for me.

“Every times I step into the fields I gave all my soul to reach the goal for my team, but here I felt understanding, supported and loved from the first minute.

“Today I leave from this amazing club and I can’t show off how much I’m grateful to have been a part of this beautiful family. Together we have proven that when you are united, nothing is impossible.

“Lions’ family you are now a part of my heart and I promise, I’ll never forget that.”

The move to Aston Villa will give Zaniolo the chance to play in the Premier League.

Galatasaray have signed Wilfried Zaha and Hakim Ziyech already so will not have to bring in a replacement for Zaniolo.

The Italian international is the fourth new arrival of the summer transfer window for Villa, following the signings of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

Zaniolo’s move is subject to a successful visa application, meaning that it is unlikely that he will be able to feature in Villa’s Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday. It means that his debut could come in the Europa League Conference play-off vs Hibernian on Wednesday evening.