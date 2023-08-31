Aston Villa Give Green Light For Midfielder to Leave After Being Approached by Two Clubs

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly considering leaving Aston Villa before the summer transfer deadline according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder is said to have attracted interest from Real Betis and Besiktas.

Villa are open to letting Coutinho leave so it will come down to the interested clubs agreeing personal terms with the Brazil international.

Romano wrote on X: “Understand Real Betis and Besiktas have approached Aston Villa today to sign Philippe Coutinho.

“Villa open to let Coutinho leave at their conditions, the agreement on club side won’t be a problem. It’s up to the player now.”

Coutinho has played just 24 minutes of Premier League football for Villa this season.

He has been linked with a move to Qatari side Al Duhail, but that deal has not yet materialized.

Coutinho joined Villa on loan from Barcelona in January 2022 and made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut against Manchester United.

He went on to play 43 times for the club, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Besiktas are interested in signing Coutinho, and they are reportedly willing to offer him a lucrative contract.

The Turkish club are looking to strengthen their squad ahead for the domestic and European campaigns.

The Black Eagles do have an advantage in that the Super Lig transfer window shuts on 15 September so they have more time to complete the move over Real Betis.

It is unclear where Coutinho will end up, but it is clear that he is looking for a new challenge. He will be hoping to find a club where he can play regularly and showcase his talents.