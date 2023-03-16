Aston Villa sent scout to Turkey for Galatasaray star, monitoring closely

Aston Villa sent a scout to Turkey for the Galatasaray versus Kasimpasa game in the Super Lig on Saturday according to Milliyet.

Per the source, Villa will be closely monitoring Boey who they are interested in.

READ: Nicolo Zaniolo scores on debut extending Galatasaray win streak to 14 games

The Premier League outfit are the latest side to join the race for Boey who has also been closely linked with Crystal Palace.

Additionally, Arsenal and Newcastle United are also reported to be interested in the France U20 international.

Boey started in the 1-0 victory over Kasimpasa which was the Lions 14th in a row – and 17th in all competitions.

The win put the Yellow-Reds nine points clear of second placed Fenerbahce who do still have a game in hand.

Boey has two assists in 22 appearances in all competitions this season for Galatasaray.

The Milliyet report claims that Galatasaray have already turned down an €8m offer from Lyon for Boey who is under contract until June 2025.

Boey has established himself as a star player at Galatasaray since joining from Rennes on a €1.15m move in summer 2021.

The Lions are in no rush to sell the 22-year-old and will not consider low offers for their star man.