Aston Villa Winger is Wanted Back in Turkey This Summer

Traore spent the first half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir, where he scored three goals in 18 appearances according to the Birmingham Mail.

He returned to Villa Park in January and played a role in the club’s rise under Unai Emery, scoring two late winners in April.

However, it is expected that Villa would listen to offers for Traore this summer if a suitable opportunity presents itself.

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Villa, and with Emery and the club’s recruitment team planning to make more forward-minded additions to their squad, Traore’s chances of playing regularly could become further limited.

Traore joined Villa in the summer of 2020 from Lyon, and he scored eight goals in his first season at the club.

However, he struggled with injuries in the following season, and he was loaned to Basaksehir in January 2023.

It remains to be seen whether Traore will leave Villa this summer, but he is an attractive option for clubs in Turkey, who are reportedly interested in signing him.