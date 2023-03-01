Atleti strike deal with Leicester City defender after Liverpool talks fail to advance

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has agreed terms with Atletico Madrid over a free transfer at the end of the season according to 90min.

Per the source, Soyuncu will be headed to Spain after talks with Liverpool and Newcastle United ‘failed to advance’.

The report claims that Soyuncu had offers from several English sides and also from Germany and Italy.

Soyuncu will be a free agent at the end of the season and is able to enter direct talks with foreign clubs as a result.

The report claims that Atleti had initially planned to sign Soyuncu in January but the deal fell through.

Soyuncu has now reportedly agreed to a pre-contract with Atleti ahead of a summer move when he will join on a free contract.

The Turkiye international joined the Foxes from Freiburg in 2018 and broke into the first-team a year later after Manchester United signed Harry Maguire.

Soyuncu filled in for Maguire and established himself as a star player winning their first FA Cup ever.

The 26-year-old fell out of favor with head coach Brendan Rodgers this season and has made just four appearances in all competitions this term.