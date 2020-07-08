Basaksehir take another step towards the Super Lig title after beating Denizlispor 2-0

Basaksehir took another step towards the Super Lig title on Tuesday after beating Denizlispor 2-0 at the Fatih Terim stadium.

The Istanbul minnows headed into the clash as league leaders, two points ahead of 2nd placed Trabzonspor.

Enzo Crivelli opened the scoring on 65 minutes and club legend Edin Visca doubled his sides lead from the penalty spot on 78 minutes.

Okan Buruk has guided Basaksehir to three wins and a draw – against reigning champions Galatasaray – since returning from the coronavirus disruptions.

The victory moved the Istanbul side five points ahead of Trabzonspor with a game in hand.

Trabzonspor could close the gap back down to two points with a move against Antalyaspor today.

Meanwhile, if Sivasspor fail to beat Malatyaspor today it looks almost certain that Basaksehir will book a place in the Champions League next term.

Trabzonspor are banned from European competition so Basaksehir will qualify for the elite European club competition whether they finish first or second.

With Sivasspor currently 12 points behind Basaksehir in 3rd place the leaders are closing in on securing a Champions League spot next season.

Başakşehir 2-0 Denizlispor

Stadium: Başakşehir Fatih Terim

Referee: Abdulkadir Bitigen, Kemal Yılmaz, İbrahim Çağlar Uyarcan

Başakşehir: Mert Günok, Caiçara, Skrtel, Ponck, Clichy, Mehmet Topal (min. 85 Robinho), İrfan Can Kahveci (min. 80 Mahmut Tekdemir), Visca (min. 90 Guldbrandsen), Aleksic (min. 80 Berkay Özcan), Crivelli (min. 80 Elia), Demba Ba

Denizlispor: Tolgahan Acar, Zeki Yavru, Oğuz Yılmaz, Mustafa Yumlu, Bergdich, Sackey (min. 73 Estupinan), Sacko, Murawski, Recep Niyaz (min. 68 Özgür Çek), Aissati, Rodallega

Goals: min. 65 Crivelli, min. 78 Visca (Penalty) (Başakşehir)

Yellow Cards: min. 29 Clichy, min. 43 Ponck, min. 83 Mehmet Topal (Başakşehir), min. 36 Bergdich (Denizlispor)