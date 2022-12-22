Besiktas close to signing Eliquim Mangala

Besiktas are close to signing defender Eliquim Mangala according to Aksam.

Per the source, Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci is preparing to sign the 31-year-old defender.

The former Manchester City defender is currently a free agent after being released by Saint Etienne.

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has made strengthening the defence a priority over the winter transfer window.

Gunes is reportedly unhappy with Welinton and Montero and is keen to part ways with both players which could clear the path for Mangala to join.

Kazanci has been locked in talks with Mangala’s representatives and a deal is expected.

Besiktas are currently 8th in the Super Lig and have conceded 18 goals so far this season.

No other team in the top eight have let in as many goals as the Black Eagles.

The Istanbul giants are still in the running for the title race as they are just seven points behind leaders Fenerbahce.

The Super Lig has been on a break due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup but returns to action on 25 December.