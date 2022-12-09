Besiktas director rules out transfer move for Chelsea forward

Besiktas have been linked with a transfer move for Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech.

The 29-year-old was struggling for playing time and the Black Eagles were planning to sign him on a loan or for a discounted fee.

Ziyech has however, been one of the stars of the World Cup in Qatar helping Morocco progress to the quarter-finals eliminating giants Spain along the way.

He has one goal and one assist in four games for Morocco so far in the World Cup.

The attacking midfielder had made just five appearances in the Premier League for the Blues heading into the tournament.

Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci revealed that signing Ziyech looks impossible right now and that they have effectively been priced out.

“It is looking impossible to sign Ziyech right now,” Kazanci told Fanatik.

Besiktas did sign fellow Morocco international Romain Saiss over the summer, the defender has also shonw for his national team in Qatar.

Ziyech joined Cehlsea on a €40m move from Ajax in 2020 and has another three-years remaining on his contract.

Morocco face Portugal next in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.