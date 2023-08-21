Besiktas in Talks With Arsenal Over Defender Transfer

Arsenal and Besiktas are in talks over a possible transfer of Rob Holding.

L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi reported that that Besiktas have ‘started talks’ to ‘try and sign’ the defender before the transfer window shuts.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Tanzi wrote on Twitter: “Besiktas have started talks to try and bring in Rob Holding (Arsenal) #Mercato.”

Besiktas a entamé des discussions pour essayer de faire venir Rob Holding (Arsenal) #Mercato — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 21, 2023

Holding, 26, has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and is unlikely to play much this season. Besiktas are looking to sign a new center-back and Holding is a target.

Besiktas made an initial offer of €2.5m for Holding, but this was rejected by Arsenal.

However, the Turkish club are still interested in signing the player and have started talks with Arsenal.

It is not yet clear what price Arsenal are willing to accept for Holding.

If a deal can be agreed, Holding would join a Besiktas team that finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

The club are looking to challenge for the title this season and Holding would be a valuable addition to their squad.

Besiktas are keen on strengthening the defence before the transfer window shuts and have focused on English players recently having signed Nathan Redmond and Dele Alli last season and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.