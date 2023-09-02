Besiktas in Talks With Aston Villa Over Midfielder Transfer, Have Until 15 September to Complete Deal

Beşiktaş is looking to sign Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa according to Fanatik.

The 31-year-old Coutinho is currently at a crossroads in his career and Beşiktaş is hoping to convince him to join the club.

Villa want to offload Coutinho to free up wages but are running out of time with most the major European league transfer windows shutting.

Beşiktaş has been in contact with Coutinho’s agent for some time, and they have recently stepped up their efforts to sign him.

The club has agreed with Aston Villa on a transfer fee, and they are now in the process of convincing Coutinho to join them.

Coutinho is said to be interested in the move, but he is also considering offers from other clubs, including Al Duhail of Qatar.

Beşiktaş is hoping to convince him to choose them by offering him the chance to play in Europe and by appealing to his desire to win trophies.

The transfer window in England is closed but Beşiktaş is still hopeful that they can complete the signing of Coutinho as the Super Lig transfer window runs until 15 September.

They are confident that they can offer him a better package than Al Duhail, and they are also hoping that the lure of playing in Europe will be too much for him to resist.