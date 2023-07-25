Besiktas Make Move For Aston Villa Midfielder , €4.5m Per-Year Being Demanded

Besiktas have made contact with Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who is reportedly demanding a €4.5m per year contract according to Turkish football journalist Gokmen Ozcan.

Ozcan, who writes for Fanatik revealed that Coutinho is demanding €4.5m and bonus’ on top.

🚨BİLGİ🚨 Beşiktaş, Aston Villa'dan Philippe Coutinho'yla temas kurdu. Brezilyalı sol kanat, 4.5 milyon Euro garanti ücret, artı bonus istiyor. — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) July 25, 2023

Coutinho joined Aston Villa in January 2022 on loan from Barcelona, and his move was made permanent in the summer.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order since Unai Emery took over as manager, and he has not played in the Premier League since February.

Besiktas are one of the clubs interested in signing Coutinho, but it is not clear whether they are willing to match his wage demands.

Al Ettifaq is also interested in the Brazilian midfielder, and he could earn a lucrative contract if he moves to Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen whether Coutinho will leave Aston Villa this summer. If he does, Besiktas and Al Ettifaq are the two most likely destinations.

Besiktas would however, be able to offer European competition football next season.