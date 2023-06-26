Besiktas Rival Fulham For Colombia International Defender

Besiktas have made an official offer to sign free agent Yerry Mina, who has also been linked with Fulham, according to Turkish daily Sabah.

Mina, 28, is a Colombian center-back who has played for Everton for the past five years. He made 7 appearances for the Toffees in the 2022-23 season, but was limited by injury.

Besiktas are looking to replace Romain Saiss, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

The Black Eagles are a major force in Turkish football and could challenge for the title next season.

Fulham are also interested in Mina, but they are facing competition from Besiktas.

The Cottagers finished in 10th place in the Premier League last season and are looking to strengthen their squad.

It is unclear whether Mina would prefer to stay in England or move to Turkey.

However, Besiktas would be able to offer European competition football next season after finishing the Super Lig in third place.

The transfer is subject to the clubs agreeing on a fee and personal terms.