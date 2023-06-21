Brighton Outbid Arsenal for Sacha Boey With €18m Bid

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly outbid Arsenal in the race to sign Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey.

The French full-back played a key role in helping the Istanbul outfit to the 2022-23 Süper Lig title.

Boey made 31 league appearances for Galatasaray in 2022-23, providing four assists and scoring once.

Turkish journalist Nevzat Dindar said Boey is certain to exit NEF Stadyumu this summer, but the Turkish champions will demand €22 million for the defender.

Dindar claims Boey will move to England this summer but that it will happen for the right price.

“Sacha Boey is going to England,” Dindar told Skorer TV, as relayed by Turkish outlet Milliyet. “Fourteen million euros is not correct, it is expected to be at least €20 million. Galatasaray demands €22 million.

“Brighton made a higher offer than Arsenal in terms of numbers. [The Seagulls’ offer is] currently around €18 million. An offer came in [from Albion].”

It remains to be seen whether Brighton will be able to agree a deal with Galatasaray for Boey, but he is a player who would be a significant upgrade for their defense.

Galatasaray had the best defence in the Super Lig this season conceding just 27 times. Boey played an important role at the back while also contributing going forwards.

The Lions stand to make a significant profit on Boey if their asking price is matched as they paid just €1.15m to Rennes in 2021.