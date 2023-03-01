Brighton & Southampton want Bundesliga wonderkid

Brighton and Southampton want Hertha Berlin rising star Teoman Gunduz according to the Daily Mail.

Per the source, both Brighton and Southampton are scouting the Bundesliga wonderkid.

READ: Besiktas fans throw thousands of toys for children affected by earthquake onto pitch

The 18-year-old plays for Turkey at U18 level but is also being watched by the Germany national team as he can switch allegiance at senior level.

Gunduz was born in Germany but is of Turkish heritage and can play for both countries at international level.

The youngster is described in the report as an ‘athletic, box to box midfielder’ and his style is compare to Lothar Matthaus and Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan.

The midfielder has 14 goals in 11 games for his club at U19 level making his their top scorer this season.

His form earned him promotion to the U23 side and he is expected to break through to the senior team.

Despite being highly rated at Hertha, Gunduz has yet to reach an agreement with his club for a new contract.

His contract situation has alerted several clubs across Europe including Fatih Karagumruk managed by Andrea Pirlo, Bright and Southampton.