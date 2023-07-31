Burnley Make Improved Offer For Galatasaray Defender

Burnley have made an improved offer for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Burnley made a €12m offer earlier this summer which was rejected.

The newly promoted Premier League side are now ready to make a more attractive offer.

Goal journalist Marc Mechenoua also reports that Burnley are interested in Boey and that talks are ongoing.

The tweet reads: “Burnley, which is interested in several young French players, wants to recruit Sacha Boey (22). The English team led by Vincent Kompany has already sent an offer to Galatasaray. Talks are ongoing.”

The Premier League club are looking to sign the 22-year-old Frenchman, who was also of interest to Arsenal earlier this summer.

Boey was a key player in Galatasaray’s title-winning side last season, scoring one goal and registering four assists.

Burnley reported submitted a €12m bid to Galatasaray, and the two clubs are now in discussions over the transfer.

It is unclear how much Burnley have offered for Boey, but Galatasaray reportedly value him at around €25 million.

The transfer would be a coup for Burnley, who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Boey is a versatile player who can play at right-back or centre-back. He is also a good dribbler and crosser of the ball.

If the transfer is successful, Boey would become Burnley’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Scott Twine from MK Dons.