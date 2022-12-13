Cenk Tosun backs Dele Alli to rediscover form at Besiktas

Cenk Tosun has backed Dele Alli to rediscover his form at Besiktas.

Alli joined the Black Eagles on-loan from Everton last summer after falling out of favor of manager Frank Lampard.

“Dele Alli and I played together at Everton,” Tosun told Daily Sabah. “Dele is a very nice person. Everyone in the team is always travelling, the kit man, the cook, and everybody loves him. He jokes with everyone With Senol Gunes’ [manager] touches, he will hopefully get to a good place.

“He came from London, he is going through an adjustment period. When he overcomes that, he will make a great contribution to the team.”

The former England international has struggled to hit top form at the Istanbul giants battling injuries and failing to build up a rhythm.

The 26-year-old has one goal in seven appearances for Besiktas.

Tosun is no stranger to Dele having played for the same team during his time at Besiktas.

The Turkey international also joined the Besiktas over the summer and believes that Alli will be a success in Turkey.

Tosun revealed that Alli has been settling in and that everyone at the club from the kit man to the cook loves him.

Alli has also been backed by the manager Senol Gunes and club directors and has been playing regularly in friendlies over the winter break.

The Super Lig is on hold due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup but returns on 25 December.