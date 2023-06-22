Chelsea Striker Could Join Galatasaray

Chelsea striker Datro Fofana could be loaned to Galatasaray this summer, according to LondonWorld sources.

The Lions tried to sign Fofana from Molde before he joined the Blues and will reportedly try again this summer.

READ: New to the Süper Lig? Here’s what you need to know

Fofana, 20, joined Chelsea from Molde in January for a reported £8 million fee that could rise to £11 million. He had scored 24 goals in 65 appearances for the Norwegian champions before making the switch to west London.

However, Fofana has struggled to adapt to life at Chelsea and has only made four appearances for the Blues, three times in the league and once in the FA Cup.

Galatasaray are interested in signing Fofana on loan as they look to replace Mauro Icardi, who will return to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his loan spell.

Talks are expected to take place between Chelsea and Galatasaray next week, with the Turkish club hoping to agree a deal for Fofana.

The Yellow-Reds lifted the Super Lig title last summer and will be able to offer Fofana Champions League football next term.