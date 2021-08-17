Chelsea striker arrives in Istanbul to heroes welcome after reaching agreement with Besiktas

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi received a heroes welcome after arriving in Istanbul, Turkey following his move to Besiktas.

Batshuayi will join Besiktas on a season-long loan.

The Belgium international landed wearing shades which was a smart choice considering the amount of flash lights that were going off from the crowd of Besiktas fans waiting for him at the airport.

Michy Batshuayi arrives in Turkey Just give Beşiktaş the league title already Ridiculously good transfer window considering the financial circumstances pic.twitter.com/010p7nm1D7 — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) August 17, 2021

The 27-year-old forward has made way for Romelu Lukaku who joined the Blues from Inter for a £98m fee.

Tammy Abraham could also be on his way out of Chelsea in a clearcut of the front line after the Lukaku transfer.

Batshuayi is no stranger to loan moves after spending time at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and two spells at Crystal Palace during his time at Chelsea.

The striker scored twice in 18 games for Palace last season and has 25 goals in 77 games for the Blues.

This could however, be his last loan away from Chelsea as he has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Besiktas won the league and cup double last term, booking a place in the Champions League in the process

The Black Eagles won their first game of the season 3-0 against Rizespor on Saturday.

The reigning Super Lig champions will face Gaziantep next in the league on Saturday.

Batshuayi is unlikely to be registered in time to make his debut against Gaziantep but could play his first game the following week against Karagumruk.