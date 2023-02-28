Conte to make final decision regarding winger leaving Tottenham for Turkey

Fenerbahce face a critical week in their bid to sign a new player before the end of the transfer window.

The Yellow Canaries have their sights set on Lucas Moura but the final decision rests with Antonio Conte according to Fanatik.

READ: Besiktas fans throw thousands of toys for children affected by earthquake onto pitch

Per the source, Moura is open to talks over a move to Turkey but Conte has the final say.

The Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season and Fenerbahce are able to enter direct talks as foreign clubs are able to hold transfer negotiations if under six months is remaining on a players contract.

However, the Yellow-Navy Blues want to sign Moura this season.

The Turkish transfer window is open under March 5 after being extended following the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria.

As a result, Fenerbahce are still able to sign Moura this season but would need to negotiate with Tottenham as he is still under contract.

Conte has reportedly yet to make a decision over Moura despite rarely playing the 30-year-old.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig six points behind leaders Galatasaray and want to make an additional signing to increase their chances of lifting the title and competing in the Europa League – where they will face Sevilla in the Round of 16.

Moura has struggled for playing time this season, despite being included in the match day squad for the last three league games he has played just one minute of football.