Crystal Palace prepared to offer €16m for Galatatasaray star

Crystal Palace are prepared to offer €16m for Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey according to Turkish newspaper Star.

Per the source, Palace have expressed a keen interest in Boey and are prepared to make an offer.

The report claims the Premier League outfit are willing to spend €16m on the French right-back.

The Lions signed the 21-year-old for just €1.15m from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes last summer.

Boey has gone onto become one of the signings of the season establishing himself as a star player for the league leaders.

Galatasaray are not against selling Boey for the right price but would prefer to keep him until the end of the season as the team is in the middle of the title race and the championship would secure Champions League football.

The Istanbul giants are currently top of the table having won their last five games but are just one points ahead of rivals Fenerbahce.

Boey is under contract until 2025 so Galatasaray are in no hurry to make a decision over his future.

The France U20 international has two goals in 15 appearances in all competitions for the Lions this season.