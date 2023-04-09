Dele Alli loan goes from bad to worse as he returns to Everton

Dele Alli has seen his loan move go from bad to worse after after picking up an injury at Besiktas.

Alli was already not playing after being dropped and falling out with manager Senol Gunes.

He has not flown back to England after picking up an injury and is unlikely to play for Besiktas again.

Alli was sent to Besiktas on loan after falling down the pecking order at Everton but he failed to establish himself in Turkey and soon found himself dropped from the squad entirely.

He did feature early on scoring twice in 13 league appearances but struggled to get any regular playing time in 2023.

When asked about the return of Alli, Everton manager Sean Dyche insisted he is still on loan at Besiktas and is in England for treatment.

Dyche was quoted as saying: “He is just getting some treatment and he is injured. He is under contract in a loan there.”

Alli has not played any football for Besiktas since February 26 and is unlikely to feature again even if he does return to Turkey if he recovers before the end of the season.