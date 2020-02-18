€20m rated Everton target set for end of season exit, Crystal Palace also want Turkey international

Everton target Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan is set for an end of season exit according to Fotospor.

Per the source, Everton want Tufan but face competition from Crystal Palace.

Tufan meanwhile, is described as being a player with characteristics well suited to the Premier League.

The Turkey international is a hard-working box-to-box midfielder who has been one of the Yellow Canaries star performers this season.

Turkish-Football reported Tufan’s agent Utku Cenikli as confirming interest from Europe – although he did not name clubs – and that the 24-year-old has a €20m release clause option.

“Ozan has always wanted to play in Europe. He returned to Fenerbahce and felt he had a debt to pay,” Cenikli said.

“He wants to leave the club as a player who made Fenerbahce a return. And he does have a €20m release clause which will be his way of giving back.”

Tufan has two goals and five assists in 22 appearances for the Yellow-Navies in all competitions this term.

The midfielder has five goals in 49 international caps for Turkey and is likely to represent his country at Euro 2020 this summer.

Fenerbahce take on Galatasaray in the Intercontinental derby at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on the weekend.

Tufan is expected to start against the Lions.