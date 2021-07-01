Everton given transfer boost, Juventus prepared to sell Merih Demiral for €30m

Everton have been given a transfer boost following reports from Italy that Juventus are prepared to sell defensive target Merih Demiral.

Tuttomercatoweb report that the Italian giants are willing to sell Demiral for €30m.

Previous reports in Calciomercato linking Everton with Demiral reported that Juventus would not accept a fee lower than €40m.

Tuttomercatoweb meanwhile, claim that Juventus are prepared to sell Demiral and that it is ‘unlikely he will remain in Italy’.

Additionally, the source reports that the defender could start ‘a new adventure in the Premier League’.

Demiral has been linked with a move to England since last season after struggling for playing time at Juventus despite good performances.

The 22-year-old did make 15 Serie A appearances last season and has made a total of 35 league performances for Juventus since joining from Sassuolo in 2019.

Everton have recently been taken over by new management after Rafa Benitez was appointed head coach so the final decision could be down to him.