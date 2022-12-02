Everton want at least €5m transfer fee from Trabzonspor for midfielder

Everton are open to selling Jean-Philippe Gbamin to Trabzonspor according to 61Saat.

Per the source, Gbamin who is on loan at Trabzonspor has been given the green light to make his move permanent but only if the Super Lig club pay a fee in the region of €5-7m.

The Black Sea based outfit do not have an option to sign Gbamin on a permanent move at the end of the season.

Trabzonspor do want Gbamin to stay on beyond the end of the season but want Everton to lower their valuation.

The Toffees would be taking a loss on the 27-year-old even if they were to agree a deal for €7m as they paid €28m [Transfermarket] from Mainz in 2019.

The midfielder struggled for playing time in England due to a series of injuries and has made just eight appearances since making his move more than three years ago.

Gbamin has settled in quickly to the Super lig and already has 13 appearances for the reigning Turkish champions.