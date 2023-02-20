Fenerbahce make Tottenham winger transfer priority

Fenerbahce have made Tottenham winger Lucas Moura a transfer priority according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus has made signing the winger a priority and has requested that the board start plans to sign the Brazilian with immediate effect.

Fenerbahce have an extended window to try and sign Moura without competition as just about every other European league have shut their trnasfer window.

The Turkish transfer window will remain open until March 5 after being extended following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

The Turkish leagues are currently postponed as the country comes to terms with the humanitarian disaster that unfolded.

Moura is out of contract at the end of the season and has fallen out of favor at Tottenham, rarely playing.

The report claims that Spurs are unlikely to put up much resistance and would be happy to have the 30-year-old off their books so could forgo requesting a transfer fee to free up the wage bill.

Moura earns around €2.9m per-season after tax, Fenerbahce would be willing to offer €3m per-season on a three year deal.

Moura has played just nine minutes in Tottenham’s last nine league games, being left out the squad in seven of them.

In total Moura has made just 11 appearances in all competition this term and it does not appear he has a future at the club beyond the end of the season.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the league, six points behind leaders Galatasaray and have booked a place in the Europa League Last 16.