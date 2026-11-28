Former Real Madrid attacker Jorge López Marco, better known as Tote, has singled out Türkiye international Arda Güler as a decisive figure in Los Blancos’ attacking play this season, praising the 21-year-old’s game intelligence and creative range.

Speaking on Radio MARCA, the 48-year-old former midfielder—who represented Real Madrid between 1997 and 2001—highlighted how Güler’s ability to spot passing lanes early and deliver the final ball elevates the entire forward line whenever possession moves through him.

“He’s the one who sees the game before everyone else.” — Tote

Key Takeaways From Tote’s Assessment

Creative Catalyst Under José Mourinho: Güler has registered four goals and nine assists across 16 appearances in all competitions during the 2026–27 campaign, playing a central role in Real Madrid’s 10-match winning run after Real Madrid’s contract extension locking down Arda Güler until 2032.

Warning Over First-Half Slow Starts: Despite the winning streak, Tote cautioned against complacency following Real Madrid’s 5–1 victory over PSV, warning that against stronger opposition a sluggish opening period could leave them 3–0 down by half-time—even if their second-half intensity, urgency on the ball, and chance creation proved decisive.

Difference-Makers and Champions League Outlook: Tote credited Kylian Mbappé and Thibaut Courtois as match-winners who keep Real Madrid competitive on every front, adding that true Champions League contenders will only reveal themselves when the knockout pressure peaks in March and April.

Güler’s Growing Influence in Madrid

Tote’s remarks underline the extent to which Güler has established himself as a primary creative outlet in Madrid’s midfield. By consistently creating advantages in the final third and dictating attacking tempo, the Turkish international has become central to Mourinho’s system—building directly on the tactical responsibility explored in Arda Güler’s tactical discussions with José Mourinho over his Real Madrid role.

For a complete breakdown of his 2026–27 numbers, contract terms, and role for club and country, visit our Arda Güler 2026/27 Hub.