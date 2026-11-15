France vs Türkiye: UEFA Nations League Preview, Team News, Predicted Lineups & Prediction

Türkiye conclude their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League Group A1 campaign on Sunday evening with a daunting trip to Bordeaux to face Zinedine Zidane’s France at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique (19:45 GMT / 22:45 TRT).

While France still need a positive result to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals following a 3–1 defeat to Italy, newly appointed head coach Sergen Yalçın’s Crescent-Stars are fighting to salvage pride—and keep alive a slim mathematical lifeline to reach the League A/B relegation play-offs—after falling 2–1 at home to Belgium on Thursday.

Match Context & Group A1 Stakes

France enter the final round of group fixtures sitting second in Group A1 on 10 points (three wins, one draw, one defeat)—level with leaders Italy, who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, and just a single point ahead of third-placed Belgium (9 points).

France’s equation: Les Bleus will clinch top spot if they beat Türkiye and Italy fail to overcome Belgium, while avoiding defeat—or seeing Belgium drop points against Italy—will be enough to confirm a quarter-final berth.

Türkiye’s equation: Having lost all five of their Group A1 matches—scoring three goals and conceding 13—Türkiye are locked into fourth place on zero points. However, under UEFA’s Nations League format, the two best fourth-placed finishers across League A enter a relegation play-off rather than dropping straight into League B,meaning a shock result in Bordeaux could still prove decisive depending on outcomes in other groups.

Despite losing seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, Türkiye will look to draw confidence from their historic June 2019 European Championship qualifying triumph over France—the only victory the Crescent-Stars have recorded across seven previous meetings (five France wins, one draw). France edged September’s reverse fixture 1–0 courtesy of a Kylian Mbappé strike.

Team News & Injury Updates

France Zidane is optimistic that captain Kylian Mbappé will be fit to return after missing the loss to Italy with minor muscular discomfort. However, Les Bleus remain without injured trio William Saliba, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Ousmane Dembélé, while Dayot Upamecano has withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons. Real Madrid pair Ibrahima Konaté and Eduardo Camavinga are both expected to step into the starting XI.

Türkiye Yalçın welcomes back centre-back Abdülkerim Bardakcı following his one-match suspension against Belgium,though defensive partner Ozan Kabak is now ruled out after collecting a yellow card suspension on Thursday night.Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız remains sidelined as he completes his recovery from foot surgery.

All eyes will once again be on Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler, who produced a sensational long-range free-kick against Belgium and continues to headline Türkiye’s contingent across Europe’s Top 5 leagues alongside Bournemouth striker Enes Ünal and Brighton full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu, one of the standout Turkish internationals in the Premier League.

Predicted Starting Lineups

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Gusto, Jacquet, Konaté, Truffert; Camavinga, Rabiot; Olise, Cherki, Doué; Mbappé.

Türkiye (4-2-3-1): Çakır; Aydın, Bardakcı, Demiral, Kadıoğlu; Yüksek, Kökçü; Akgün, Güler, Yılmaz; Ünal.

Form Guide (All Competitions)

France: L – W – W – D – W – L

Türkiye: W – L – L – L – L – L

Match Prediction

France’s defensive absentees and midweek setback against Italy offer Türkiye a window to cause problems on the counter-attack—particularly if Güler is afforded space between the lines. However, with quarter-final qualification on the line in Bordeaux and Mbappé poised to return to spearhead the hosts’ attack, Les Bleus should have enough firepower to see out the group stage with three points.

Prediction: France 3–1 Türkiye