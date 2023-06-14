Galatasaray Boss Confirms ‘We Want A lot of Chelsea Players’ as Blues Look to Raise Funds

Turkish giants Galatasaray are interested in signing multiple Chelsea players this summer, as the Blues look to raise significant cash to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk confirmed the club’s interest on Tuesday on Turkish television show TV100: “We have a lot of players that we want from Chelsea.”

The Express then reported that the three players the Lions could want are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso.

Aubameyang, who joined Chelsea from Barcelona last summer, is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and could be available for a cut-price fee.

The Gabon international has struggled for form since his move to England and has scored just three goals in 21 appearances for the Blues.

Pulisic is another player who could be on the move this summer.

The American international has failed to live up to expectations since his move to Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and has been linked with a move to a number of clubs, including Barcelona and Juventus.

Alonso is also a target for Galatasaray. The Spanish left-back has fallen out of favor at Chelsea and could be available for a fee in the region of £10 million.

Galatasaray are hoping to use their interest in Chelsea players to help them raise the funds they need to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Turkish giants are one of 19 clubs on the governing body’s watchlist and could face sanctions if they fail to reduce their spending.

Any deal for Chelsea players would likely be subject to negotiations between the two clubs.

However, Galatasaray’s interest in multiple Chelsea players could give them a bargaining chip in any talks.

Galatasaray won the league title this season and will compete in the Champions League which could strengthen their negotiating hand.