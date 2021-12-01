Galatasaray could have to wait until end of season to sign Arsenal midfielder

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will not have his contract terminated in January according to The Sun.

Per the source, reports that Elneny could be allowed to leave for free over the winter transfer window are false.

The Egypt international will stay on until the end of the season when he will leave as a free agent.

Turkish-Football can confirm that Galatasaray wanted to sign the midfielder for free in January but are willing to wait until the end of the season to avoid paying a transfer fee.

The Lions are in financial difficulty and want to cut costs to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and avoid adding to their debts.

There were also rumours that Elneny could be Egypt bound but his dad ruled out a return to his homeland.

Milli Gazete report Elneny senior saying to Al Hayat TV: “Mohamed’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season.

“The club does not intend to terminate his contract. His playing in the Liverpool match proves his coach’s belief in him and his abilities.

“It is difficult for him to return to Egypt during this period.

“The reports that El Ahly made a deal with him are completely false.”

Elneny has played in Turkey before, over the 2019-20 campaign for Besiktas.

The 26-year-old has made just four Premier League appearances this season.