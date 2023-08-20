Galatasaray Disclose Chelsea Transfer Details After Hakim Ziyech Move, Unveiled in Ultras Stand

Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Hakim Ziyech on a free season-long loan with an option to buy for free.

The Lions disclosed the financial details in an official statement on the stock exchange that was also shared on the club website.

The Moroccan winger will join Galatasaray for €3.587,500 for the 2023-24 season, and if the transfer is made permanent, he will be paid €2.85 million for the 2024-25 season.

There is also a conditional extension option that could see Ziyech earn €2.85 million for the 2025-2026 season.

Ziyech, 29, joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2020, making 107 appearances in all competitions.

The move to Galatasaray will give Ziyech a chance to revive his career.

He will be playing in the UEFA Champions League with the Turkish club who are the defending Super Lig champions.

Galatasaray are looking to challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title this season, and they believe that Ziyech can be a key player for them.

The arrival of Ziyech is a major statement of intent from the Turkish club who also signed Wilfried Zaha and Mauro Icardi this summer.

Ziyech was officially unveiled as a Galatasaray player yesterday after hiding in the Ultraslan stand along with ultra leader Sebo Reis during the 2-0 victory over Trabzonspor in the Super Lig.

Best part of Turkish football is how closely clubs are tied to the fan base. Hakim Ziyech was unveiled as a Galatasaray player in the Ultraslan stand by ultra leader Sebo Reis. This fan-club connection has been lost at many top clubs/leagues. pic.twitter.com/4GiU8162Dw — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) August 20, 2023

At the end of the game the Ultras revealed Ziyech to the stadium who was welcomed to his new team by 50,000 adoring fans.