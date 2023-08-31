Galatasaray Draw Man United, Bayern Munich & Copenhagen in Champions League Group A

Galatasaray will face Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Copenhagen in the Champions League Group A.

The Champions League group stage draw took place in the Nyon, Switzerland today.

Galatasaray finished last season as Super Lig champions but had to qualify through the group stage via the playoff route.

The Lions entered the group draw from Pot 4 after passing through three qualification rounds navigating past Zalgiris, Olimpija and finally Molde.

The Yellow-Reds have won their last five games in the Champions League leading up to qualification to the group stage.

United famously played Bayern in the 1999 Champions League final, on their way to winning a historic treble.

Since then, United have one just once in eight meetings.

The Red Devils will face former player Wilfried Zaha who joined Galatasaray this summer.

Galatasaray also have a rich history against United with famous Champions League clashes in the 90’s.

The Turkish giants coined the famous slogan ‘Welcome to Hell’, when welcoming United to Istanbul.

Draw in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray.

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Lens.

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic.

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United.

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys.

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Antwerp.