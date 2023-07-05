Galatasaray Eyeing Double-Swoop for Manchester United Duo, Talks Set to Go Ahead

Galatasaray have their sights on a double-swoop for Manchester United duo, Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga according to Aksam.

Per the source, the Super Lig outfit plan to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming Champions League campaign after lifting the Super Lig title.

Galatasaray are reportedly preparing to enter official talks over both players.

The Lions have now outlined the Red Devils pair as suitable targets to acquire over the coming weeks.

The Yellow Reds want Elanga on a loan move and Telles on a permanent deal.

Galatasaray have made signing a left-back a priority so Telles is first option and has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Telles would not struggle to settle in were he to make the move to Galatasaray.

The Brazilian is no stranger to Galatasaray having made a name for himself at the Turkish club before earning a high profile move to Porto and then to United.

The report claims that United would be open to giving Elanga the green light to move to aid his development and gain valuable experience playing regular football at a major club.

If the 21-year-old can prove himself consistently in a senior team, he may be in with a chance of breaking into the United side after spending last term predominantly on the bench.

Telles meanwhile, is not seen as part of manager Ten Hag’s future plans and was sent on loan to Sevilla last season season.