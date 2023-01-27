Galatasaray in transfer talks with Crystal Palace over striker after personal terms agreed

Galatasaray have reportedly agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions are now locked in negotiations with Crystal Palace.

Mateta’s representatives have given Galatasaray the green light if they agree terms with Palace.

The Istanbul giants had Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana and Mateta on their shortlist but focused efforst on the Palace striker after Chelsea stalled talks.

Galatasaray want to loan Mateta with a buy option clause included in the contract.

Talks are reported to be progressing well and a deal could be reached before the end of January. Mateta has struggled at Palace this season scoring just one goal in 16 league appearances.

Mateta, 25, joined Palace on loan from Mainz 05 in January 2021 before being signed on a permanent move for €11m in January 2022.

The 1.92m tall forward is under contract at Palace until 2026.

Galatasaray are looking to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season and Mateta is seen as a good addition to their squad.

The club are currently first in the Turkish Super Lig after winning their last nine games back to back and are four points ahead of second placed Fenerbahce.