Galatasaray interested in Aston Villa midfielder

Galatasaray are interested in Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho according to the Daily Sabah.

Per the source, Galatasaray’s prospects of signing Coutinho were bolstered after Brazilian giants Corinthians dropped out of the transfer race.

When asked about Corinthians’ interest in the Brazil international, de Andrade told Globo Esporte : “Doesn’t matter. Coutinho is a player who doesn’t come to Brazil. The club (Aston Villa) will not release him. So, there is nothing.”

The Lions now have just Flamengo as competition for the Brazilian midfielder.

The Yellow-Reds were reportedly getting ready to make an offer to Villa for the 30-year-old.

Coutinho has struggle for form this season scoring just one goal in 22 appearances so far this season.

The Brazil international joined Villa amid high expectations after joining in January 2022 – initially on loan.

Coutinho joined on a permanent transfer from Barcelona that summer for a fee reported to be £17m.

The Turkish transfer window remains open until 5 March, it was extended following the earthquake which devastated Turkey and Syria.

Galatasaray are first in the Super Lig, nine points ahead of second placed Fenerbahce. The Lions will book a place in the Champions League next season if they go onto win the league title.