Galatasaray make offer for Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga

Galatasaray have made an offer for Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga according to The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath.

Per the source, the Lions want the Spurs centre-back on a season long loan.

Tottenham will make a decision whether it would be in Tanganga’s best interests to spend a season developing playing regular football or stay at the club over the 2021-22 campaign.

The England youth international made just six Premier League appearances last term and was behind the senior defenders in the pecking order.

The 22-year-old has already starred in pre-season friendly games this summer against Colchester United and Milton Keynes but he will be unlikely to keep his place in the side when the league campaign starts.

Additionally, Tottenham are in the market for additional defenders which could make playing time even harder to come by for Tanganga.

Tanganga would play at Galatasaray who will be challenging for the Super Lig title and completing in the Europa League next term.

The Lions recently signed Patrick van Aanholt after he left Crystal Palace as a free agent at the end of June.