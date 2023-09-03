Galatasaray Make Official Offer For Tottenham Midfielder

Galatasaray have made an official offer for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso according to Turkish football journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Sabuncuoglu tweeted on X: “Galatasaray have made an official offer for Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

ÖZEL | Galatasaray, Tottenham forması giyen Giovani Lo Celso için resmi teklif yaptı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) September 2, 2023

Lo Celso has not been a regular starter for Spurs since joining the club from Real Betis in 2020, and he could be tempted by a move to Galatasaray, where he would be guaranteed more playing time.

Galatasaray can also offer Champions League football this season.

Spurs are unlikely to be able to sign a replacement for Lo Celso if he leaves as the Premier League transfer window has shut.

However, Galatasaray still have until 15 September to conclude their transfer business as the transfer window runs later un Turkiye.

The decision of whether or not to accept Galatasaray’s offer is likely to depend on how much playing time Lo Celso is likely to get under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

If Postecoglou sees Lo Celso as a key part of his plans, then Spurs are likely to reject Galatasaray’s offer.

However, if Postecoglou does not see Lo Celso as a regular starter, then Spurs may be willing to sell him in order to raise funds for other signings in January and free up the wage budget.