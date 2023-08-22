Galatasaray Sent Club Doctor to London to Test Chelsea Winger Before Transfer

Galatasaray sent club doctor to Yener Ince to London to run medical tests on Hakim Ziyech before signing the winger from Chelsea.

The Lions were concerned about Ziyech’s injury record before completing the move but Ince ran several tests and gave him a clear bill of health.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The Moroccan winger was signed from Chelsea on a one-year loan with an option to buy for free.

He will be paid €3.58 million for his first season and €2.85m the following season and the same if Galatasaray extend his contract an additional season.

The transfer was also notable because it was completed by Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur, who has been in the hospital for the past three days with a cough.

Timur did not compromise his work despite the doctors’ warnings, and he finalized the terms of Ziyech’s contract from his hospital room.

Ziyech was a key player for Ajax before joining Chelsea in 2020. He scored 19 goals and provided 24 assists in 49 appearances for the Dutch club.

However, he has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea, and he has only made 23 appearances in the Premier League since joining the club.

Galatasaray are hoping that Ziyech can help them challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title this season.

The club finished second last season, and they are looking to win their first league title since 2018.

Ziyech’s transfer to Galatasaray was finalized while the club was playing Trabzonspor.

The announcement was made during the match, and it was met with excitement by the Galatasaray fans.