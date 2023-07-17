Galatasaray Want Norwich Winger Milot Rashica, Prepared to Pay €7m

Galatasaray are interested in signing Norwich City winger Milot Rashica, but they are not willing to meet Norwich’s asking price of €10 million according to Turkish football journalist Nevzat Dindar, known for his close ties to Galatasaray.

The Turkish club are hoping to sign Rashica for around €7 million, but Norwich are reluctant to sell for less than their valuation.

Rashica had a successful loan spell at Galatasaray last season, scoring six goals and making seven assists in 30 games.

He was a key player for the Turkish giants, and they are keen to make his move permanent.

However, Norwich are hoping to recoup as much as possible for Rashica, having spent an initial £8.8 million to sign him from Werder Bremen in 2021.

They are also aware of the interest from Galatasaray’s rivals Fenerbahce, and they are hoping to drive up the price by playing hardball.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will be able to reach an agreement with Norwich for Rashica.

However, the Turkish club are determined to sign the Kosovan winger, and they are confident that they will eventually be able to get a deal done.