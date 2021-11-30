Goztepe 1-1 Fenerbahce: Yellow Canaries suffer blow in title race

Fenerbahce were held to a 1-1 draw against Goztepe at the Gursel Aksel Stadium in the Super Lig on Monday.

Adis Jahovic opened the scoring for the home side on 40 minutes but Serdar Dursun managed to equalise before the half-time break.

The Yellow Canaries were unable to find the winner in the second half and ended up being reduced to 10 men after Filip Novak was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Despite it still being early in the season the draw was another blow for Fenerbahce in the title race.

The Yellow-Navy Blues are currently 5th in the league on 24 points after 14 games.

The problem is, rivals Trabzonspor are 12 points ahead at the top of the table.

The Black Sea based side have won their last seven games in a row while Fenerbahce have won just one of their last six games.

Fenerbahce face Rizespor next in the league on Sunday 5 December.