Graeme Souness advises Man United to sign Leicester City star

Football pundit Graeme Souness has advised Manchester United to sign Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu.

Souness revealed that he thinks Soyuncu would be the perfect player to partner Harry Maguire in the United defence.

“Luke Shaw has qualities at left-back, but could still get himself leaner and meaner, while we’ll have to wait and see if Victor Lindelof will be Harry Maguire’s long-term partner at centre back,” he told The Times.

“Maguire was always going to make a big difference. He’s not Virgil van Dijk, but he’s a good player. “I reckon Solskjaer is still going to be looking at it and questioning some people, asking himself: ‘Are they going to win me the Premier League or the Champions League?’ “In terms of potential solutions, I like Caglar Soyuncu at Leicester City very much. “The 24-year-old Turkey centre back is strong, quick and good on the ball but crucially also takes defending seriously. “It’s not all about passing it out from the back and how he looks on the ball for him. He’s the standout signing for me this summer, the centre half they will all be after.”

Maguire joined the Red Devils on an £80m transfer from the Foxes last summer.

The England international’s exit opened the door for Soyuncu to become one of the success stories of the season.

The Turkey international was drafted in as Maguire’s replacement despite struggling for playing time last season.

Soyuncu has another three-years remaining on the Leicester contract and it is unlikely the Premier League side would let him leave on the cheap considering the price they got for Maguire.

The 23-year-old defender has one goal and one assist in 37 appearances for Leicester in all competitions this season.

The Foxes are currently third in the league table, eight points behind 2nd placed Manchester City and four ahead of Chelsea in 4th position.