Hakim Ziyech Scores First Galatasaray Goal in Victory Over Basaksehir

Galatasaray beat Basaksehir 2-1 away from home at the Fatih Terim Stadium in the Super Lig on Saturday.

Tete continued his fine form providing Hakim Ziyech with his first goal for his new club on 43 minutes.

The Brazilian also provided an assist and scored in the 2-2 draw against Copenhagen in the Champions League this week. His goal was voted goal of the week in the European competition.

Mauro Icardi found the back of the net again, converting from the penalty spot on 50 minutes.

Icardi has eight goals and one assist in nine games in all competitions for the Lions. He has scored six times in his last four league games.

Leo Dubois did pull one back on 64 minutes after a blunder from Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera but it was too little too late.

The Lions managed to hang on and move to the top of the table on 13 points having won their last four games in a row. Fenerbahce could however, go top if they win tonight.

In the other Saturday games Rizespor were held to a 1-1 draw against Sivasspor. Antalyaspor beat Samsunspor 2-0 and Pendikspor drew 1-1 against Fatih Karagumruk. And on Friday Gaziantep beat Istanbulspor 2-0.