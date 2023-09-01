‘I Dreamed of This Group’ – Galatasaray Chief Reacts to Drawing Man United in Champions League

Galatasaray has been drawn into Group A of the Champions League, alongside Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Copenhagen.

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek said he was excited about the challenge and confident that his team could compete with the best in Europe.

In fact, he revealed he dreamt of drawing Man United in the the competition.

“This is the arena of champions,” Özbek said. “The champions of countries are here. On the 100th anniversary of the Republic, we will make Turkish football fans listen to that legendary music of the Champions League. We believe there will be good matches.

“I dreamt of drawing Man United, this was one of the groups I dreamt about drawing.’

Galatasaray and Manchester United famously met in the 90s memory where the famous “Welcome to hell” was coined, Eric Cantona clashed with police and United suffered an away goals defeat back then.

Özbek also said that he was proud that Galatasaray would be representing Turkey in the Champions League.

“We proudly represent Turkey here as a star that has risen above the UEFA Champions League over Istanbul,” he said.

Özbek said he was confident that Galatasaray would get the best results in the Champions League and that he was looking forward to seeing 50,000 fans at the Nef Stadium for the group stage matches.

“I am sure that Galatasaray will represent Turkey in a way that suits it in the coming matches and will get the best results,” he said. “Good luck with this lottery for both Galatasaray and Turkey.”