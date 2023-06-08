Inter Star Hakan Calhanoglu Reacts to Playing Champions League Final in Istanbul

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu says it was “not easy” to leave AC Milan for their rivals, but he is confident they can win the Champions League final against Manchester City.

The two sides will meet at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 10, and Calhanoglu says it would be a “dream come true” to become the first Turkish player to lift the trophy on home soil.

“I love Istanbul, it’s the most beautiful city for me,” Calhanoglu told UEFA.com. “I can’t wait to be there and am very happy to be playing in Turkey.”

Calhanoglu, who was born and raised in Germany but opted to represent Turkey, has been in Serie A since 2017, first for Milan and then joining Inter as a free agent in 2021.

He says he knew Inter had the potential to reach the Champions League final when he made the move, and he is relishing the chance to face City.

“Gundogan is the captain of Manchester City and I have great respect for him,” Calhanoglu said. “It won’t be easy for him either, even if he is a great player. I have respect, as he is more experienced than me, but I’ll do everything I can do beat him.”

Gundogan is also of Turkish origin and was also born in Germany but he represents Germany at international level.

Calhanoglu says he is confident Inter can win the final, and he is hoping to make history by becoming the first Turkish player to lift the Champions League trophy.

“We are so close now that dreaming is natural,” he said. “I knew that we could get here, I’m honest about that,” he added.