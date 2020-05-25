John Barnes names Turkey international among 3 players Liverpool should sign

Liverpool legend John Barnes thinks Jurgen Klopp should sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu and Real Sociedad’s Diego Llorente this summer.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table with the league suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

The Premier League do plan to finish the season which would almost certainly see Liverpool crowned champions.

Barnes believes the Reds could strengthen even more with Soyuncu joining their ranks.

“Soyuncu would fit in well at any club,” Barnes told GentingBet.

“He’s taken the role of centre-back at Leicester by the scruff of the neck and he’s really improved and given something extra as well as he’s good on the ball.

“If Leicester did want to sell, Soyuncu could go to any of the top clubs.”

Soyuncu’s former agent Mustafa Dogru meanwhile, believes that Liverpool are the only side in the Premier League who could sign Soyuncu.

“It is possible that Barcelona could sign Caglar this summer, as they wanted to sign him before he moved from Altinordu to Freiburg,” Dogru told AS.

“We negotiated with them back then, and they presented an interesting project.

“But we wanted a situation which guaranteed first-team football for Caglar, which is why we chose Freiburg.

“Liverpool are the only Premier League side that could sign him, but PSG could also be an option.”

Leicester do hold all the cards as far as Soyuncu is concerned as he is under contract for another four years.

Soyuncu hit the ground running at Leicester City this season after spending most of last term on the bench.

The Turkey international was drafted in to fill in for Harry Maguire, who move to Manchester United last summer.