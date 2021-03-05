Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool injury update regarding Ozan Kabak ahead of Fulham clash

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea at Anfield stadium in the Premier League on Thursday.

To make matters worse head coach Jurgen Klopp may have another injury on his hands.

Klopp is already without Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez as well as Jordan Henderson – who had been playing as a make-shift defender despite being a midfielder – due to injury.

The Reds manager revealed that Ozan Kabak has become the latest centre-back to pick up an injury.

Fortunately, the injury does not appear to be serious however, Klopp did admit that the Turkey international may have to miss the Fulham game.

Kabak has not been completely ruled out of action on Sunday but currently is a doubt.

Klopp was quoted as saying on the official Liverpool website: “Ozan had yesterday after the game a little problem. He has played a lot of games now and we will see if he is ready for Fulham.

“It doesn’t look like in the moment, so we will have to find solutions.”

The 20-year-old has already played alongside three different centre-back partners, Henderson, Nathaniel Phillips and Fabinho.

Phillips missed the Thursday game against Chelsea but should recover in time for the Fulham game.

“Nat, I think, will be ready and Ben as well,” Klopp added.

“For Ben it’s not easy in our situation; we brought him in and he has to adapt and all of these kind of things. He is a really good player.

“If you bring one new player and then a second new player it changes everything, so we have to see which decision we make for it.

“It looks like from the boys who were available – and I didn’t get the final information yet, only yesterday after the game – the game could come too quick for Ozan, but Nat should be ready again and Ben.”