Konyaspor 0-3 Galatasaray: Falcao Scores In 3rd Successive Game

Galatasaray beat Konyaspor 3-0 away from home in the Super Lig on Sunday to win their third successive game in the league.

Colombia international Radamel Falcao started for the Lions and scored the opening goal.

El Tigre Falcao opens the scoring but is subbed off due to an apparent injury in the 58th minute in Galatasaray's 3-0 win over Konyaspor.

The experienced striker has now scored in his third successive league game.

Falcao has found the back of the net four times in his last three league matches.

Galatasaray have won all three of the last three games in which the 33-year-old has scored.

In total Falcao has scored five goals in nine league games this term – he spent move of the season on the sidelines with injury.

The victory moved Galatasaray into 7th place, seven points behind league leaders Sivasspor who play today.

Konyaspor 0-3 Galatasaray

Stadium: Konya Büyükşehir Belediye

Referee: Koray Gençerler, Bahattin Duran, Volkan Ahmet Narinç

İttifak Holding Konyaspor: Serkan Kırıntılı, Skubic, Selim Ay, Anicic, Alper Uludağ, Jonsson, Hadziahmetovic (min. 59 Shengelia), Ömer Ali Şahiner, Jevtovic (min. 46 Miya), Daci (min. 79 Hurtado), Thuram

Galatasaray: Muslera, Mariano, Ahmet Çalık, Donk, Saracchi (min. 71 Şener Özbayraklı), Seri, Lemina, Feghouli, Emre Akbaba (min. 89 Emin Bayram), Ömer Bayram, Falcao (min. 57 Adem Büyük)

Goals: min. 26 Falcao, min. 39 Emre Akbaba, min. 79 Adem Büyük (Galatasaray)

Yellow Cards: min. 41 Feghouli, min. 63 Lemina (Galatasaray)